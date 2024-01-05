PBD Podcast | Epstein's Associate List Revealed and Trump's Legal Issues w/ Alina Habba | Ep. 345
Patrick Bet-David, Adam Sosnick, and Vincent Oshana are joined by Attorney Alina Habba!
Alina Saad Habba is an American lawyer and Managing Partner of Habba, Madaio & Associates LLP. Habba is currently representing former US president Donald Trump, and is also a senior advisor for MAGA, Inc., Trump's Super PAC.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.