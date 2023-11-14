© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"I've Never Seen This Before": Dr. Kimberly Biss Shares Alarming Fertility Data at the 'Injuries Caused by COVID Vaccines Hearing'
"From what I've seen, my average miscarriage rate in 2020, month-to-month, was 4%. That was normal...My miscarriage rate from year to year went up 100%. In 2021, the average miscarriage rate, month-to-month, was 7-8%. We peaked in November of that year for some reason. That's actually when a non-clinical staff member came up to me and said, 'Dr. Bis, you realize we've had eight miscarriages this month', which in a practice that delivers 20 to 25 patients, that's a huge number. In 2022, the average month-to-month rate was 15%. Now, that was up till November. I will tell you in December. I've never seen this before. We had 41 newly registered patients. 13 of them lost their babies. So that's 25% right there."
https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1724175768303866122