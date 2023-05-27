Rep Eli Crane: The VA Secretary has done tremendous damage by lying to vets about the GOP spending plan.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The VA Secretary has done tremendous damage by lying to vets about the GOP spending plan.
Instead of going after veteran care, as he claims, we're going after woke & weaponized spending like Green New Deal initiatives, the student loan bailout, & funding for 87,000 IRS agents.