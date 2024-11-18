For the record today's Christian-Zionist Morning Manna - Nov 18, 2024 - Matthew 26:59-68, Jesus is the temple and anybody who wants to build a temple in Jerusalem is a Blasphemer and a Heretic

Matthew 27:39-40 KJV





And they that passed by reviled him, wagging their heads, And saying, Thou that destroyest the temple, and buildest it in three days, save thyself. If thou be the Son of God, come down from the cross.

Morning Manna - Nov 18, 2024 - Matthew 26:59-68, The third Temple attention Christian Zionist blasphemers and a heretics Matthew 26:59-68 KJV Now the chief priests, and elders, and all the council, sought false witness against Jesus, to put him to death; But found none: yea, though many false witnesses came, yet found they none. At the last came two false witnesses, And said, This fellow said, I am able to destroy the temple of God, and to build it in three days. And the high priest arose, and said unto him, Answerers thou nothing? what is it which these witness against thee? But Jesus held his peace, And the high priest answered… URL: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2026:59-68&version=KJV

For the record today's Christian Zionist are needlessly anticipating the rebuilding of the Temple they love to talk about the third Temple but Jesus already did it he already rebuilt the temple he did it when he came out of the grave So why do Christian (Christian-Zionist) Contradict Jesus he built the temple he rebuilt it in 3 days Jesus is the temple! There is no third Man-made physical Temple or sacrifices of red heifers Temple!

​The Temple's destruction and the rebuilding within the three days symbolize the transition from the old covenant centered on a physical Temple to a New covenant centered on Jesus as the cornerstone of God's new spiritual Temple And again anybody that wants to build a third temple in Jerusalem is a heretic and a blasphemer

Because the temple is Jesus's body it was destroyed and it was rebuilt and it is alive today and there is no need for a third temple in Jerusalem

Isaiah 53:7 KJV

He was oppressed, and he was afflicted, yet he opened not his mouth: he is brought as a lamb to the slaughter, and as a sheep before her shearers is dumb, so he openeth not his mouth.

