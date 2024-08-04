BREAKING: United Kingdom to Deploy Mass Surveillance to “Tackle Violent Disorder” of “Mobile Thugs”



Kier Starmer: “In relation to the Muslim community I will take every step that is necessary to keep you safe.”



You are now considered “far-right” by the state, if you are a concerned parent or citizen of the UK that does not want to see children being slaughtered.



Keir Starmer’s government will curb freedom of speech and your right to assemble like no other.



Source @RealWorldNewsChannel





