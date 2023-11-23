Corner View Drawing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video explains the importance of presenting an object from the corner view for best practice when complete and clear communication is needed, especially in a designer/client relationship. This five minute video covers the basics of corner view perspective and the correct use of ellipses when rendering circles in perspective. It's about engaging with the three quarter view. Enjoy.