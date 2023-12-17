Mantis Laser Academy - Dry Fire Minuteman Review

Mantis Laser Academy is your home dry fire training facility
Download free base version
Download and print auto detect targets for free or order from Mantis
Videos guide you in the use of Laser Academy and then provides pistol instruction…grip, stance, low ready, trigger control, and the Pistol Marksmanship Course drills and tests.
You’ll really need the Pro version for key Drills and challenges
Pro Costs about $50…equal to three boxes of centerfire pistol ammo.
Pair with MantisX for feedback about your steady hold factors, grip, and trigger pull
Uses a any Laser training cartridge or the BlackbeardX with auto resetting trigger and embedded MantisX for AR’s
In my opinion, it would be borderline irresponsible to own a CCW pistol and not have Laser Academy Pro, the targets, a training laser, and MantisX. Everytime I get a new pistol, I dry fire it for a thousand shots before doing any live fire.
Learn more…
AmbGun MantisX Page
www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/mantisx10-elite
Mantis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.