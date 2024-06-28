AmbGun Mini 14 page

Ruger Mini 14 Marksman - Part 1 Canvas GI Sling

Ruger Mini 14 Marksman - Part 2 Length of Pull

Ruger Mini 14 Marksman - Part 3 Magazine Catch and Release

Ruger Mini 14 Marksman - Part 4 Safety

The Ruger Mini 14’s inside the trigger guard, M1 Garand-like safety is simple and very ambidextrous friendly. One advantage over the AR thumb safety is that if you reach the Act part of the OODA loop and move your finger off index into the trigger guard to fire, you will get instant feedback if you forgot to take the rifle off safe. No such tactile feedback on the AR.





Some bedwetters think this inside the trigger guard safety is dangerous. I think it is fine for bare handed shooting, but I might dampen the sheets a bit if wearing diaper thick winter gloves…like 8 months of the year here in Wyoming. I definitely could see a risk of an accidental discharge if wearing thick gloves. More room inside the trigger guard would be useful, but just be glove aware.





I very much like that the Mini safety actually captures the hammer and locks up the sear. Too many safeties simply prevent trigger movement. But what if the sear fails…and there are plenty of ways that can happen…metallurgy failure, pins walking out, cracks in receiver or FCU. Kudos Ruger.





One reason I do ergonomically prefer my AR’s thumb safety is that it is a very similar motion, muscle memory to running the manual thumb safety on my KelTec P17 handgun.





But for the straight stocked Mini 14 Ranch rifle, the ambi trigger guard safety is excellent. Definitely safer than a cross bolt safety for the ambidextral gunfighter. See our video on the MC2c crossbolt safety as to why.