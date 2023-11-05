What really happened at London's Palestine rally (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Not the Andrew Marr Show at:-

https://youtu.be/ZBVvcBtlupI?si=QJWpfzyAStKq1a-5



5 Nov 2023

Interviews with protestors and footage from the Day of Action for Palestine (4th November), which ended with a rally in Trafalgar Square.

Speakers include Alexei Sayle, Sabrina Mahfouz, Andrew Murray, Kate Hudson and Jeremy Corbyn.





Footage from Chris Reeves of Platform Films and Liam Scully.