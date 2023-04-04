President Trump INDICTMENT UNSEALED: Trump Pleads Not Guilty To 34 Charges

On Tuesday, the former President of the United States, Donald Trump, arrived at a courthouse in Manhattan for his arraignment on charges related to a payment made to a porn actress during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Prior to arriving at the courthouse, Trump pumped his fist while leaving Trump Tower and then traveled by an eight-car motorcade down a highway along the East River to the downtown courthouse.

https://breaking911.com/president-trump-under-arrest/





BIOCLANDESTINE says....

"They know this political stunt isn’t going to derail Trump’s 2024 campaign. It’s only making him stronger. They need something bigger than that.

They want chaos to erupt. They want violence. J6 fell apart. They need a new calling card.

Trump came in, pleaded not guilty, walked out, took no questions.

No handcuffs. No mugshot. No perp walk. All the optics from today’s event benefit Trump.

What do you think Libs? Did this satisfy your “get Trump” fetish?

I don’t think it did. All y’all did was poke the bear."

https://t.me/bioclandestine/1526

