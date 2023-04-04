BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

President Trump INDICTMENT UNSEALED: Trump Pleads Not Guilty To 34 Charges
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
69 views • 04/04/2023

On Tuesday, the former President of the United States, Donald Trump, arrived at a courthouse in Manhattan for his arraignment on charges related to a payment made to a porn actress during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Prior to arriving at the courthouse, Trump pumped his fist while leaving Trump Tower and then traveled by an eight-car motorcade down a highway along the East River to the downtown courthouse.

https://breaking911.com/president-trump-under-arrest/


BIOCLANDESTINE says....

"They know this political stunt isn’t going to derail Trump’s 2024 campaign. It’s only making him stronger. They need something bigger than that.

They want chaos to erupt. They want violence. J6 fell apart. They need a new calling card.

Trump came in, pleaded not guilty, walked out, took no questions.

No handcuffs. No mugshot. No perp walk. All the optics from today’s event benefit Trump.

What do you think Libs? Did this satisfy your “get Trump” fetish?

I don’t think it did. All y’all did was poke the bear."

https://t.me/bioclandestine/1526

Keywords
arrestindictmentpresident donald j trump
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy