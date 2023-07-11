Alabama RICO Conspiracy Accuses Corrupt Judges & Attorneys: Legal Cabal Colluded To Increase Profits

Stew Peters Show





July 10, 2023





Lawyers in Alabama are colluding to prolong custody cases and drive up legal fees to increase profits.

Attorney Scott Tindle is here to talk about “the Enterprise” which is allegedly a cabal of corrupt judges and attorneys wreaking havoc on Alabama families.

Tindle’s lawsuit names 47 different defendants, including numerous judges of the Jefferson County Domestic Relations Court.

The allegations in Tindle’s lawsuit include racketeering, extortion, fraud, invasion of privacy, false imprisonment, and even kidnapping.

These attorneys and judges are actively choosing to destroy families.

One of Scott’s clients has been deprived of overnight visitation rights with his daughter for 4 years because he can’t get a court date to clear his name of a bogus domestic abuse claim made by his ex-wife.

The court system is being manipulated by greedy attorneys and this is harming children.

Parents will do anything for their children.

Corrupt lawyers and judges are exploiting this parental instinct because they know parents will pay outrageous fees to maintain a relationship with their children.

Scott Tindle believes in some instances the courts are coordinating the outcomes of cases before they go to trial.

This type of corruption is likely going on all across the country.

This federal lawsuit is the tip of the spear and could trigger judicial reforms and prosecutions nationwide.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Kick-ass Chuck Norris has now released a morning KICK! Try it HERE: https://americareadysupply.com/stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2z9y5g-alabama-rico-conspiracy-accuses-corrupt-judges-and-attorneys-legal-cabal-co.html



