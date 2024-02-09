SURVEILLANCE DRONE? YEP! THE END IS COME ? THE SHADOW HAS ARRIVED? TIME'S UP? THE SERPENT ARRIVES ?? (MIRRORED VIDEO BY JONATHAN KLECK)

JESUS is the LORD come in the flesh.





This is a Testimony that is WAYYYY Toooo Coincidental to Be Coincidental .... Just Letting you Know What has been in My Hemisphere...LOOKS Like Things are about to Kick Off.





Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:





YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384





Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8





Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b





Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc