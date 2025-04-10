Helicopter crashed in Río hudson New York. Two people were rescued, one died, and another is missing - part 1

Helicopter crashed in Río hudson New York. Two people were rescued, one died, and another is missing. Reports indicate that four people were on board. Emergency response teams are on the scene.

ISRAEL LOBBY IN AMERICA: How AIPAC became IMMOVABLE COLOSSUS on US political stage – Part 2

AIPAC receives financing from major corporations, tech industry moguls, political megadonors (Rep & Dem's alike), millions of grassroots members, & supposedly, even from the state of Israel itself. This enables a twisted cycle of lawmakers to BILLIONS IN AID for Tel Aviv. The Israeli govt sends the money back to DC — to secure further funding, with US taxpayers left footing the bill.

WHY IS AIPAC SO POWERFULL? ?

Like the National Endowment for Democracy, USAID, Soros’ Open Society Foundations, AIPAC is able to secure lifelong allies by getting American ‘leaders of tomorrow’ on their side when they’re still in high school or college.

AIPAC’s sister org, the American Israel Educational Foundation, provides generous “political leadership training” courses at universities, and sponsors an annual high school summit with select schools, synagogues, natl youth groups & teen leadership orgs. each Oct.

For older acolytes, AIPAC’s pocket foundation funds all-expenses paid trips to Israel by lawmakers, influencers & opinion-makers.

HOW AIPAC WAS BORN

▪️Formed in 1954 in response to a cooling in US-Israeli relations after Israel’s massacre of Palestinians at Qibya in Oct 1953, AIPAC was originally known as the American Zionist Committee for Public Affairs. The group got its current name in 1959.

▪️AIPAC’s status as one of the most influential lobbying groups in DC emerged in 1980-90s — due to its capabilities to bring sitting presidents & top candidates to its annual summits.

?Bill Clinton was the first sitting president to address an AIPAC conference, with GWBush, Barack Obama, DTrump & Joe Biden following suit.

▪️Clinton likely learned from the bitter lesson AIPAC taught his predecessor, George H.W. Bush, whose opposition to Israeli use of $10 bln in US aid for illegal settlement construction in 1991 widely assumed to have helped cost him the 1992 election.

Pres Reagan similarly stepped back from showing deep support for AIPAC and its agenda during his second term, but only after the Justice Dept launched a probe investigating the lobbyist for espionage and the theft of US gov't property.