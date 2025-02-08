The Moody Blues - Seventh Sojourn

Seventh Sojourn is the eighth album by the Moody Blues, released in October 1972. The album reached No. 5 in the United Kingdom, and became the band's first American chart-topper, spending five weeks at No. 1 there to close out 1972.

"The album was very loosely based on the idea of The Canterbury Tales by Chaucer. This is how Seventh Sojourn evolved: we told stories, but musically."