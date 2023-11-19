Dreaming of your Past

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When a situation from your past presents itself within a dream, it can help you understand a present situation.
To learn the magic of dreams in a methodical order visit https://shannacurry.com/dreams/
These videos are available for everyone because of you. Thank you to all those who contribute at https://shannacurry.com/
Email: [email protected]
Dreamscapes Tutorials: Learn how to identify why something appeared in your dream. Learn in your own space and time, your dream language with a video, activities and a practical. https://shannacurry.com/dreamscape-tutorials/
Dream Journey Bookings: These are for anything about dreams and dream-like experiences. Would you like to learn your dream language one-on-one or go over a reoccurring dream and explore how to transform the message of the dream into personal growth? Book here https://shannacurry.com/dreamjourney/
Blog: https://shannacurry.com/blog/
In Lak’ech