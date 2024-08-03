BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - August 2, 2024
22 views • 9 months ago

Episode 2348 -  Why is a grown man allowed to be in the boxing ring with a female in the olympics? -Where is your truth coming from? -Why did Disney cut more jobs? -Why are cartoons so twisted and perverted? -What benefits and harm come from social media for children? -Tom Cruise is on what kind of food diet? -Can the type of foods and amount you consume have a huge impact on your health and weight? -Why should you avoid pork products? -Russel Brand is promoting Christianity. -Why are Germans getting frustrated with the debt of their country? -How does vitamin C work?

Keywords
healthcurrent eventsnutritionpoliticsgodjesuskabbalah
