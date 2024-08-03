Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - August 2, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2348 - Why is a grown man allowed to be in the boxing ring with a female in the olympics? -Where is your truth coming from? -Why did Disney cut more jobs? -Why are cartoons so twisted and perverted? -What benefits and harm come from social media for children? -Tom Cruise is on what kind of food diet? -Can the type of foods and amount you consume have a huge impact on your health and weight? -Why should you avoid pork products? -Russel Brand is promoting Christianity. -Why are Germans getting frustrated with the debt of their country? -How does vitamin C work?