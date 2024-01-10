"WHAT KIND OF CRACK DO YOU NORMALLY SMOKE MR. BIDEN?" - Hunter Biden in the Hallway of the 'House Committee Hearing' this Morning, Jan 10th

"WHAT KIND OF CRACK DO YOU NORMALLY SMOKE MR. BIDEN?" - Hunter Biden showed up at the 'House Committee Hearing' this morning, in the Hallway he was Asked...

Hunter Biden's surprise appearance at a House committee hearing sparked tension as Nancy Mace suggested “He Should Be Hauled Off to Jail Right Now” and Marjorie Taylor Greene's remarks prompted his swift exit.

Then this hallway question, not sure if before or after sitting briefly in the House Committee Hearing.