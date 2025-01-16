BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
5 Reasons it's Impossible to Sell Your Soul
ChristianPursuit
ChristianPursuit
8 months ago

Using Christian theology from the book Christian Pursuit, this video explains why it is illegal from heaven's perspective to sell your soul.

 

This video was made with video clips generated by hailuoai.video, an AI video generation web site. Generalized prompts were used in the creation of the persons depicted (old man, young woman, greedy man, sad woman, etc.).  Any resemblance to persons living or dead is a coincidence.  

 

Additional AI images were generated by genigbt.net via Photo Realistic Image GBT Pro on Chat GBT.  

 

Additional images and video were obtained from Pixabay.com and Wikimedia Commons.

 

Voiceovers other than David Beall’s own narration were generated from CapCut’s Character Voices and AI avatar voices.

 

Video edited on CapCut Pro.

 

All content is the sole creation of David Beall, based on his book Christian Pursuit, available on Amazon.com https://amzn.to/3ZNyPxB

 

For more information, please visit https://christianpursuit.com

salvationchristianitydevilsoulcontract
