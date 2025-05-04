BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Unclean Meat and True Christianity
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
4 months ago

Brought to you by the Continuing Church of God


“Bringing you news and analysis of world events in light of Bible prophecy.”


This is a mandate of the Continuing Church of God.


Do true Christians eat unclean meat? Does the Bible declare ALL “food” clean? Is unclean meat ever described as “food” in the Bible? Do the Roman Catholics eat unclean meat? If so, by what authority are they allowed to eat? How about the Protestants? Do they eat unclean meat? If so, by what authority are they allowed to eat? What about true Christians? Do they eat unclean meat? If not, by what authority do they refrain from eating? According to the Bible did ANY Christian EVER eat unclean meat? Does it really matter? What does God say? Does it matter to God if we, as Christians, honor Him, through obedience, as we would our worldly father? Isn’t it good that we do what seems right in our own eyes?


Watch this video as Dr. Thiel quotes scripture and cites historical facts to shine the light of the Word of God on the truth written in the Bible. Read the full article to this video titled 'Meridian Church of God Seventh Day misses Sabbatarian history on avoiding unclean meats’ at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/meridian-church-of-god-seventh-day-misses-sabbatarian-history-on-avoiding-unclean-meats/

