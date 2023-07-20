Kherson Region - AFU Attempted to Camouflage their Two M-777 Howitzers, 2S3 Acacia Self-Propelled Artillery Units & Radar Station near the settlement of Sofiyivka.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Destruction of AFU Military Equipment in Kherson region
In the Kherson Region, the AFU attempted to camouflage their two "M-777" howitzers, 2S3 "Acacia" self-propelled artillery units, and a radar station near the settlement of Sofiyivka, but it seems that something didn't go according to plan.
Precise artillery strikes of the "Dnepr" group turned it all to scrap metal.