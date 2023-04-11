⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation (April 11, 2023) - ENG Text Only

There was no official English video today. Here is the SMO progress report.

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(11 April 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





◽️ In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Sinkova and Kislovka (Kharkov region). The enemy's losses in this direction during the day amounted to 30 Ukrainian troops, three tanks, two motor vehicles, and one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system.





◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, the ground-attack aircraft, artillery, and units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have inflicted a fire damage on enemy manpower and military hardware close to Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic). Total enemy losses in this direction amounted to 90 Ukrainian servicemen, three armoured fighting vehicles, one pick-up truck, and one D-30 howitzer.





◽️ In Donetsk direction, the main forces of the Russian troops were concentrated near the city of Artyomovsk. The Wagner assault groups continued fighting to seize blocks in the central part of Artyomovsk and push the enemy to the western outskirts of the settlement. On the flanks, the assault teams are supported by the Airborne Troops.





💥 Missile Troops and Artillery of the Yug Group of Forces and Operational-Tactical Aviation provide air and fire support to the offensive. Over the past 24 hours, aircraft flew 11 sorties close to Artyomovsk and the Missile Troops and Artillery carried out 48 firing missions for this purpose.

💥The enemy's losses amounted to over 450 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries, three tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, six armoured fighting vehicles, D-20 and a MSTA-B howitzers, as well as two U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 radar stations over the past day in this direction.





◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the AFU units close to Ugledar and Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic). Over the past 24 hours, up to 30 Ukrainian troops, one pick-up truck, one Msta-B howitzer, and one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery unit have been neutralised in these directions.





◽️ In Kherson direction, more than 10 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery guns, one D-30 howitzer, and one Grad MLRS have been eliminated during the day.





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 74 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy's manpower and hardware in 97 areas during the day. One radar of Ukrainian S-300 air defence system was revealed and destroyed near Mirolyubovka (Zaporozhye region). An ammunition depot of the 110th Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Ocheretino (Donetsk People's Republic). A U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station was destroyed near Dyleevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 The air defence forces intercepted four HIMARS MLRS and one ground launched small diameter bomb during the day. In addition, nine Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the areas of Maryinka, Veseloye, Elenovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Marinskoye, Novaya Mayachka (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 406 airplanes and 228 helicopters, 3,736 unmanned aerial vehicles, 415 anti-aircraft missile systems, 8,626 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,079 combat vehicles equipped with multiple launch rocket systems, 4,563 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 9,426 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation.