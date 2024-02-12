Pets in Love





Feb 11, 2024





Mother dog bravely gave birth amid -20°C weather, But she almost regretted it

The mother dog bravely gave birth amidst -20°C weather. Passersby discovered a dog curled up on the street corner. On the cold, bleak snow, they found her sheltering her newborn puppies. People were surprised that the mother dog would give birth in such weather, but seeing her protect her pups, they realized she couldn't sustain it much longer. The harsh weather would kill her offspring. We've seen too many cases of puppies freezing to death. Locals arranged shelter for the mother dog and her puppies, but it wasn't enough to help them survive the bitter winter. So they contacted the rescue team.

Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

/ @petsinlove





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kTvDZAYhbDM