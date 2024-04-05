Fake News Warns Of "100 Times Deadlier Than Covid" Virus Arriving Just In Time For 2024 Election!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fake News liars are reporting breathlessly on a new strain of avian flu that is reportedly "100 times deadlier than Covid" emerging from chicken farms just in time to use it to STEAL the 2024 election!
GO TO: https://shop.allamericangold.com/
Or Call (800) 951-0592
DONATE:
https://justinformednews.com/donate-2/
SCRIPTURE READING:
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Luke%221&version=HCSB
JustInformed Talk Radio Show:
BREAKING NEWS
MERCH STORE:
https://my-store-c80887.creator-spring.com/
LOCALS DOT COM
https://www.justinformedtalk.locals.com
Try Touchstone Essential Products TODAY!
https://justinformedtalk.thegoodinside.com/
OFFICIAL WEBSITE:
TWITTER:
https://twitter.com/JustInformed1
GETTR:
https://gettr.com/user/justinformu
GAB:
https://gab.com/JustInformedTalk
RUMBLE:
PARLER:
https://parler.com/profile/JustInformedTalk/posts
BITCHUTE:
https://www.bitchute.com/justinformedtalk/
JUSTINFORMED VLOG (YouTube):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6rypfcGbZ5htYpsuc-slOw
LBRY: