A Visit to Majdal Slem as it Buries 23 Martyrs Overlooking Occupied Palestine

Laith Marouf reports from the village of 4000 inhabitants in south Lebanon, which gave 74 of its best for the liberation of Palestine. Majdal Slem sits 3km away from the colonial borders of Occupied Palestine, and suffered huge damage to all its infrastructure and civilian homes. 23 martyrs were buried today in a mass funeral, while other mass funerals are being planned in many frontline villages accessible since the beginning of the “ceasefire.”
Camera: Laith/Hadi Hotait
Filmed: 06/12/2024
