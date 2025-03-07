'There is no doubt we are experiencing depopulation,' says Catherine Austin Fitts

"There is no doubt that we are experiencing a depopulation or a lowering of life expectancy, whatever you want to call it, and that is the plan." "If you cannot achieve a balanced budget with the retirement system, you've got to lower life expectancy." "That's what's happening." "The great poisoning that's going on is a slow kill." "Public health, the government, WHO, CDC, China, Bill Gates, they all have an agenda which is NOT for the health of the general population." "What's happened in recent years is that WHO has been taken over by pharmaceutical companies, but mainly by Bill Gates." "[Bill Gates] calls what he does philanthrocapitalism, which is that you use philanthropy to make yourself richer..." "To give yourself control over humanity." Bill Gates: ”First, we've got population. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, healthcare, reproductive health services, we could lower [the population] by perhaps 10 or 15%."





This video clip is from “The Big Picture: Inside the Control Grid” by Children’s Health Defense Canada, which was posted on Feb 28, 2025.

The full documentary is posted here:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/the-big-picture-life-inside-the-control-grid/the-big-picture-life-inside-the-control-grid-premiere/

Mirrored - Fat News





