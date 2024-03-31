© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fani Willis IGNORES JUDGES WARNING, says she’ll continue to talk about race while attempting to prosecute Trump. "Recently, they tell me, they don't like me to talk about race. Well, I'm going to talk about it anyway."