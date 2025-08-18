BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
SoundPath To Freedom Organizer Interview on End Evil Podcast with Chris Jantzen | soundpath.org
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
18 followers
16 views • 4 weeks ago

The SoundPath To Freedom crew were honored and grateful to be invited on End Evil Podcast by Chris Jantzen. We were looking to give as much detail and info about the event as well as express our reasons, inspiration & motivation to kick this event off to begin with.. A great show to get acclimated with our movement


Keep up to date with more details about the event during these watch parties, recent & upcoming interviews and of course, our website:

https://soundpath.org

https://linktr.ee/soundpathtofreedom

Join our Telegram group forum: https://t.me/+AVme8Dly5MU0OTg5

Fundraiser to help pay for featured artists for this free event: https://www.givesendgo.com/soundpathtofreedom

https://www.instagram.com/soundpathtofreedom

Links for the Live show and how to buy tickets (The overall multiple day event will be broadcasted live online which is free to access on several platforms)

https://www.watertowerlive.com/events/truth-and-freedom-music-festival

https://arnoldsffc.com/live-music/2025/8/31/soundpath-truth-and-freedom-music-festival

Sunday, August 31, 2025

7:00 PM 11:00 PM

Arnold's Family Fun Center2200 West Drive, Oaks, PA 19456


https://www.meetup.com/soundpath-to-freedom/?eventOrigin=your_groups

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/soundpath-to-freedom-25-live-music-festival-tickets-1598731211089?aff=oddtdtcreator


Merch (tee-shirts, hats, tea mugs) available! https://my-store-f950b7.creator-spring.com

interviewawakeningdjawakenyamindconscious musicsoundpath
