TV STAR CUT TO PIECES BY VAX POISON INDUCED CANCER
219 views • 7 months ago

MARLYNE BARRETT. ‘Chicago Med’ To Require Vaccinations For Cast & Rest Of Zone A

By Nellie Andreeva

@DeadlineNellie

August 4, 2021 6:15pm

EXCLUSIVE: NBC’s Chicago Med has become one of the first network series to mandate vaccinations for its actors as well as those who come into contact with them on set.


I hear the Wolf Entertainment/Universal Television production sent an email to everyone working in “Zone A,” which consists of the actors and those working in close proximity to them, informing them of the new policy.


The Zone A cast and crew have until August 11 to get at least one shot and until September 10, 2021 to have a second shot, if they are going with Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Exceptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis for disability or religious beliefs, subject to an HR review process, the letter noted.

https://deadlineDOTcom/2021/08/chicago-med-require-vaccinations-zone-a-1234809463/

###

https://www.instagramDOTcom/barrettmarlyne

Chicago Med’s Marlyne Barrett Describes 'Joyful Survival Mode' After 30 Rounds of 'Painful' Chemo (Exclusive)

The actress opens up to PEOPLE about being in "complete remission" from uterine and ovarian cancer — and how working on set during her journey was "life-giving"

By Vanessa Etienne and Wendy Grossman Kantor

Published on September 25, 2024 10:00AM EDT

https://peopleDOTcom/marlyne-barrett-in-joyful-survival-mode-after-cancer-journey-exclusive-8717858

chemotherapyovarian cancerhair losscancer awarenesscancer diagnosishealth updatecancer recoveryuterine cancerpersonal storymarlyne barretttreatment journeychicago med actress
