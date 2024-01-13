https://honkfm.com/2345/falz-flagagain-count-me-out



Lyrics:

So if you're worried

You know that's fear getting to you

I'm not a doctor

But I know that shot ain't good for you

When you believe fear

You believe pharmaceutical lies

I'm not a doctor

I'm just a commonsensical guy





I just don't want to live in fear with you





I say it's a cold

You do what you're told

I say... count me out!





I say you shouldn't go

Don't boost, it's a show

I say... count me out!





I say you're pretty slow

You'll say you didn't know

I say... count me out!





Catch flu, throat is dry

Get boost, and maybe die

I think you...can count me out!





I just don't want to live in fear (with you)

I just don't want to live in fear

I just don't want to live in fear (with you)

I just don't want to live in fear with you





I say it's a cold

You're dumb, you were sold

I say... count me out!





Catch flu, sick in bed

Get boosted, risk of death

I think you...can count me out!





Heart grew, wonder why

Now you will probably die

Countdown, and count me out!





I just don't want to live in fear (with you)

I just don't want to live in fear

I just don't want to live in fear (with you)

I just don't want to live in fear with you