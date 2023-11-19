The Olive Harvest Season has Started in Palestine - Palestinian man Presses Pure Olive Oil the same way his Ancestors did it Thousands of Years Ago

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The olive harvest season has started in Palestine, in the footage a Palestinian man presses pure olive oil in the same way and with the same tools his ancestors did it thousands of years ago. Today Palestinian people are forced to take up arms, when they could be simply pressing olive oil and living in peace in their homeland.