War Changed But Russian Offensive Is Certain

Kiev and its Western patrons are still trying to assess their new reality after Russia demonstrated its Oreshnik medium-range missile in action. Meanwhile, the Russian army does not change tactics and is steadily advancing on the front lines, ruining Ukrainian infrastructure in the rear.

On the night and morning of November 25th, the Russian military launched a new series of precision strikes throughout Ukraine. Explosions were reported in a dozen regions.

The capital Kiev came under another massive drone attack. Explosions thundered across the city. According to local reports, one of the targets was an industrial enterprise near the railway station. Most likely, the local electric car repair plant was damaged.

In the morning, a large explosion thundered in the center of Kharkiv. A Russian strike reportedly struck the area of a military base, where the Ukrainian military suffered losses.

More large explosions thundered in Odessa. Ukrainian military facilities were destroyed in the border Sumy region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also launched an attack on the Russian rear regions. According to the

Russian Defense Ministry, 23 Ukrainian drones were destroyed at night. Eight of them targeted the rear Kaluga region. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out at the local fuel depot.

Ukrainian forces set NATO missiles apart and are launching their own missiles on the Russian border Kursk region. At night, seven of them were intercepted. The day before, the General Staff of Ukraine reported that as a result of Ukrainian missile strikes a Russian S-400 air defense missile system was allegedly destroyed, but no evidence was provided.

Despite Ukrainian strikes, the Russian offensive resumed on the front lines. After Ukrainian reserves were ground down in cauldrons, Russian forces are launching massive assault operations on enemy positions in different directions. As a result of a series of successful attacks, they took control of the village of Daryino. During the battles, a Russian assault group of three paratroopers reportedly put about 30 Ukrainian soldiers to flight. As a result of another case of close fighting in the local farms, the commander of one of the Ukrainain units was captured and became a prisoner. Another trophy for the Russian forces from the Kursk region was a young British mercenary. The captured James Scott Chris Anderson served in the British Armed Forces until 2023.

The Russian offensive is rapidly developing on the Donbass frontlines, including in the area of Kupyansk. Amid heavy battles in the city, Russian forces launched landing operations across the Oskol river north of the settlement. They reportedly gained a foothold on the western bank near the village of Dvurechna, which is an important stronghold and a logistics hub of the Ukrainian military.

In the south, the Russian assault on the strategically important town of Velyka Novoselka began. They reportedly captured warehouses and military positions on its eastern outskirts.

