HEY TEAM HUMAN !! - WITH HOSTESS MORVEN BRYCE AND CO HOST LUCA MAJNO 28TH MARCH 2024
PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO
PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO
6 views • 03/29/2024

MORVEN BRYCE




                   9 PM UK - 1 PM PACIFIC - 3 PM CENTRAL -4 PM EASTERN


Cosmic Symphony of The Liberation Era



Cosmic Child-Hearts singing out in the dark!


Hey Team Human!


In this show, We are birthing, claiming and bringing forth our highly individualised sovereign soul voices and inner knowings with ever more intensity as We navigate complete structural and system meltdown occurring upon Earth.

It’s not a moment too soon is it- rehearsal time is over, and now WE are appearing from our waiting in the wings positions!


So Welcome to Planet Earth -the Giant Abuse Cult We have all been enduring since childhood, where we are told we must EARN our right to live here!

What an utter cheek!

depopulationgeorgia guidestonesworld orderdigital currencycoviddeath jabsrockerfellers
