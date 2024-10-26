Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 25, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2408 - Did Jews kill Jesus? -What did an arch bishop say about Kamala Harris? -Is pedo-friendly language being presented in sex-ed classes? -Is Bayer’s new round up stronger and 45 times more toxic than glyphosate? -The importance of being respectful to others. -Are the feds involved with migrants being transported/trafficked? -E. Coli outbreak at McDonald’s? -Do you have a healthy interaction with social media? -Does a study suggest that low-Carb diets eliminate the need for diabetes drugs?