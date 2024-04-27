Irish MEP Clare Daly scolds the EU over their complicity in Israel’s war on Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Member of the European Parliament Clare Daly scolded the EU for its complicity in Israel's systematic killing of Palestinians in Gaza, as the war marked its 200th day on Tuesday. She said that the EU “flew the flag of the oppressor from day one” and increased weapons exports tenfold since the start of the war, all while cutting off funding for Unrwa despite any evidence of wrongdoing.
