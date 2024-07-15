This morning I make a desperate plea for prayer. I cannot pay my bills in the normal way because my card has been compromised and I cannot go online to fix that situation because every time I try to use my Internet connection it goes down.





The remarkable thing is that as soon as I finished editing this past weekend's Martus for Truth my Internet came back up, but only long enough to get it online, then it went back into crazy mode.





#Desperate, #Plea, #Prayer