Mike Adams interviews “HiCap” security detail and firearms expert on Directed Energy Weapons Attack on Trump Rally
- Directed Energy Weapons Attack on Trump Rally (0:01)
- Differences Between Blue and Red States in Handling Cartel Gangs (3:50)
- Governor's Actions and Complicit City Officials (6:42)
- Border Situation and Governor Abbott's Actions (9:09)
- Trump's Deportation Mentality and Civil Liberties (13:04)
- Directed Energy Weapons Attack on Trump Supporters (19:27)
- Kinetic Assassination Attempts on Trump (27:31)
- Ukraine Situation and Logistics of Deploying Weapon Systems (29:52)
- Israel's Actions and Potential Consequences (33:01)
- Economic and Military Challenges (39:48)
- Preparedness and Community Support (50:13)
