Mexico has Suspended Diplomatic Relations with Ecuador - Ecuadorian Police Broke into the Mexican Embassy - Detained the country's former VP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mexico has suspended diplomatic relations with Ecuador. This was announced by the President of the state Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
The breakdown in relations stems from the fact that Ecuadorian police broke into the Mexican embassy and detained the country's former vice-president Jorge Glas.
The Mexican Foreign Ministry reported that diplomats were injured during the storming of the embassy.