BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

AGAIN! AnsarAllah knock another US drone out of the Yemeni sky
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
169 views • 7 months ago

The AnsarAllah Army, as a part of the Yemeni Armed Forces, has reportedly shot down another US MQ-9 Reaper drone, this time over the skies of Al-Jawf Governorate, northern Yemen. Footage circulated online on social media on Friday morning, showing burning debris falling from the sky and causing a large fire on the ground in the middle of the night, as people inspected the pile of debris of the unmanned aerial vehicle. Yemeni media reported that the aircraft was shot down by an air defense system, while the drone was conducting a reconnaissance operation in the area. AnsarAllah, often referred to as “Houthis,” said they were investigating the incident, but did not provide further details.

Keep in mind! Yemeni legendary fighters, AnsarAllah have now shot down ten of each of the US reconnaissance and attack drones worth $32 million since November 2023, or thirteen if counting of the US losses since 2017. The US military acknowledged that it had seen the authenticity of the video circulating, and said it was investigating the incident, without providing further details.Military experts have previously confirmed that the Yemeni Armed Forces' ability to shoot down the highly sophisticated and expensive American MQ-9 Reaper drone has put Washington's military power in an embarrassing position. Yemen said it will continue to operate, take part in supporting Gazans and responding to the aggression of the United States and Britain on Yemeni cities.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
yemenhouthisansarallahus mq-9 reaper droneal-jawf governorate
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy