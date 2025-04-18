BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rubio says the US needs to determine soon if they can end the conflict in Ukraine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
126 views • 5 months ago

Rubio says the US needs to determine soon if they can end the conflict in Ukraine.

Rubio says the US needs to determine "within days" if they can end the conflict in Ukraine.

US not yet ready to publicly discuss issue of Ukraine's security guarantees.

Adding: NarcoFuhrer Zelensky signed laws extending martial law and mobilization until August 6.

Ukrainian News Outlet "Strana" on Rubio's statements:

Marco Rubio's statement that if there is no progress in the next few days regarding ceasefire negotiations in Ukraine, the U.S. will exit the peace process and shift focus to other global issues, appears more as a threat to Ukraine than to Russia.

Rubio mentioned that the U.S. has supported Ukraine for three years, but now "we've reached a point where we need to focus on other things; the U.S. has many other priorities worldwide." This could be interpreted as a signal that, without progress in negotiations, the U.S. may no longer provide aid to Ukraine.

However, he did not make similar threats towards Russia ("if we don't get a response from the Kremlin in the next few days, we will impose harsh sanctions").

If the U.S. steps back from involvement without further action, Moscow will essentially remain unaffected, losing nothing. In contrast, Kyiv stands to lose a great deal, particularly in terms of weapon supplies and intelligence support from the U.S.

Thus, Rubio’s statement seems to be directed primarily at Ukrainian authorities. The intention behind this pressure may be to push President Zelensky into accepting the terms outlined by the U.S. delegation during their meetings in Paris.

Adding the following on Ukraine:

Ukraine Moves to Militarize Civil Society with Nationwide “Resistance Centers”

Ukraine plans to establish "Civil Resistance Training Centers" in every region of the country.

According to Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Vereshchuk, the Cabinet has approved the initiative.

“The Territorial Defense Forces will develop training programs and curricula. Veterans of the war will be the primary candidates to lead and instruct at these centers,” Vereshchuk stated.


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy