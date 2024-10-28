John & Juan – War Updates With Juan O’Savin - Q – “Save Israel for Last” & Much More | 10/28/24





- Q – “Save Israel for Last”





- The often misinterpreted understanding among many of Israel, its origins, and the endless support for Israel – Juan goes Biblical





- Rockefeller, Rothschild, the Balfour Declaration and Israel tells you all you need to know





- Juan delves into the recent attack by Israel on Iran





- Military DOD Directive to use lethal force against American Citizens - What exactly is this about?





- Trump orders a cease and desist against specific entities with harsh sentences for voter fraud and election theft





- Cybersecurity conference and test to be held on November 5th! What could possibly go wrong?





- How, when and why 2020 will be sorted out as we sort out the 2024 mess to come – it will all be unwound once and for all – MAGA





- How will the illegal aliens be identified and removed from the US under a new trump administration





- Unconstitutional IRS and Federal Reserve will be done away with – Trump and tariffs





- Final phase of war about 6 months of “terror” coming our way – significant challenges





- We are winning – this is our “Esther” moment





- We will recapture control of our ship of state – they will be removed and dealt with





- This is NOT the end of America. This is NOT the end of the dollar. This is NOT the end of your life. America will rise better than ever before





- The greatest move of GOD in history will be made here in America very soon





- The greatest movement in history – do your part





- Our duty is to serve and this is needed now more than ever





Juan has been serving this nation since the time of Ronald Regan and is a major voice today providing much needed intel and analysis in this war. He is very well connected I’ll leave it at that. His clandestine assignments and self-imposed directives (many which are unknown to the public), play a critical role in protecting this nation and its interests for decades. A good friend, and most valuable voice and resource for the new media. Learn more about Juan here: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/juan-o-savin/





