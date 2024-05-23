⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(22 May 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces continue advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences.

Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of the AFU 125th Mechanised Brigade and 112th Territorial Defence Brigade near Konstantinovka and Granov (Kharkov region).

Two counter-attacks launched by the enemy's assault detachments were repelled near Glubokoye and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 365 UKR troops, one tank, and two armoured fighting vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer were neutralised.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 14th, 21st, and 66th mechanised brigades near Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Ivanovka, and Novosadovoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Four counter-attacks launched by the AFU assault detachments were repelled near Novovodyanoye, Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Grigorovka (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 320 Ukrainian troops, two armoured personnel carriers, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, and two motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, two 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and two 122-mm Grad MLRS combat vehicles were neutralised.

As a result of active actions, units of the Yug Group of Forces liberated Andreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic), improved the tactical situation along the front line, and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 57th Mechanised Brigade, 105th, and 118th territorial defence brigades near Konstantinovka, Razdolovka and Chasov Yar (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 490 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm Giatsint-B howitzer, four 152-mm D-20 howitzers, and one UK-made 105-mm L-119 howitzer.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 68th Jaeger Brigade and 24th Mechanised Brigade near Semyonovka and Novgorodskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Five counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 71st Jaeger Brigade, 47th, and 110th mechanised brigades were repelled near Ocheretino, Solovyovo, and Umanskoye (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 405 Ukrainian troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, including three U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured personnel carriers, and six motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one U.S.-made 155-mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and two U.S.-made 105-mm M102 light towed howitzers were neutralised.▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous lines, as well as inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Makarovka (DPR).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 120 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system. One U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare station was destroyed.



▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 37th Marines Brigade and 65th Mechanised Brigade near Veseloye (Kherson region) and Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 40 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one 122-mm Grad MLRS combat vehicle.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 112 areas during the day.



Air defence units shot down 53 unmanned aerial vehicles, six U.S.-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, four U.S.-made HARM anti-radiation missiles, 47 U.S.-made HIMARS, Czech-made Vampire, and Olkha MLRS projectiles.



📊 In total, 601 airplanes and 274 helicopters, 24,551 unmanned aerial vehicles, 523 air defence missile systems, 16,134 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,310 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 9,771 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 21,935 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.