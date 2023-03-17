Episode 392: J6 Or Bonus Army, Senate Bombing and Financial Sector Bomb Shells

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week comparing the activities of J6 or Bonus Army, the Senate Bombing and the Financial Sector Bomb shells – January 6th, 2020 was NO insurrection. We will consider the Senate Bombing as the more direct attack and I give you a link to other attacks in at the Capital where Congressmen were shot in the Chambers. More so, this week, the Financial sector bomb shells of 2008 and ‘cluster bombs’ of the present financial debacle are the greater attacks on the Citizens Liberty.
The present banking crashes are results of a centralized fractional banking system. This type of banking and monetary system was not what the Founders intended. More on this on the program and in the References.
Consider this deeply researched article: The Parliamentary Motive Behind the J6 Fedsurrection, March 12, 2023
While we are at it - Here’s one from history for you:
Now, just a bit more history.
I’ve spoken of this in the past relative to January 6th Not the Primary Insurrection. There are more in the References. The important aspect of this is that the military attacked the Citizens. This was an aggressive, unauthorized actions by then Army Chief of Staff General Douglas MacArthur commanded a contingent of infantry and cavalry, supported by six tanks. The Bonus Army marchers with their wives and children were driven out, and their shelters and belongings burned. President Hoover ordered the camp cleared, not decimated.
Like Ashley Babbitt, Two veterans were killed in the 1932 police actions:
