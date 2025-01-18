Iranian Supreme Court, where 2 judges were assassinated

Footage from the Iranian Supreme Court, where two judges were assassinated.

⚡️An armed attack targeting three judges of Iran's Supreme Court took place in Tehran, according to local media.

Two of the judges were killed, while the third judge sustained injuries and is receiving medical treatment.

⚡️Two assassinated Iranian Supreme Court judges were responsible for handling cases involving terrorism and espionage, the Iranian judiciary has confirmed.

One of the judges killed during the armed attack on the Iranian Supreme Court, Ali Razini, had previously been the target of an assassination attempt in 1998, when he held the position of chief prosecutor in Tehran. At that time, he was injured in an explosion caused by a magnetic limpet mine planted in his car.

Adding

300 million cubic meters a day? Russia-Iran pipeline promises major energy boost

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership treaty signed between Moscow and Tehran on January 17 shed light on a new project to deliver Russian gas to Iran.

🔍 Key details:

🌏 The gas pipeline’s route has been agreed on (https://t.me/geopolitics_live/41246), it will pass through Azerbaijan, Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev confirmed.

🌏 Negotiations are in the final stages, volumes have already been agreed, and the sides are developing an approach to pricing, Tsivilev added.

🌏 Russia will cover the infrastructure costs.

📊 Volumes:

♦️ The project is expected to start with deliveries of up to two billion cubic meters annually, with the prospect of increasing to 55 billion cubic meters.

♦️ When Gazprom and the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) signed a strategic memorandum on Russian gas supplies in June 2024, the Iranian side noted that about 300 million cubic meters of gas per day will be supplied daily (109 billion m3/year) via the Caspian Sea for domestic consumption and supplies to neighboring countries.

♦️ The declared volume of 55 billion cubic meters annually is comparable to the capacity of the Nord Stream twin undersea pipeline system to Europe, sabotaged in 2022.

♦️ The 30-year deal will supply Russian gas to Iran both for domestic consumption and for neighboring countries.

❓Why does Iran need Russian gas?

Despite holding the world’s second-largest natural gas reserves (34 trillion cubic meters, after Russia), Iran is facing a fuel shortage as demand for natural gas exceeds production.

1️⃣Most of these reserves are untapped due to US-led sanctions that stall investment and technology improvement.

2️⃣Iran’s main gas fields are concentrated in the south, and large consumers are in the north, in a region with a fairly harsh climate.

3️⃣In winter, Iran faces a daily shortfall of at least 260 million cubic meters of gas, straining the electricity supply.

