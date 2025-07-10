BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dead Actors, T.REX Extinction, “Christian” Freemasons, Nazi Jesuits, Big YouTubers, “Democratic” Feudalism, Mixed Race
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
12 views • 2 months ago

SR 2025-07-09 #203

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #203: 09 July 2025

 

Topic list:
* JULIAN DANA William McMahon and his homosexual Prime Minister daddy (revisited).
* The Hollywood agenda to ruin comicbook inspiration with a rabid far-Left agenda (by design).
* Was “T.REX Arms” set up to fail?
* Did these middle-aged entertainers take on Jewish “girlfriends” to advance their careers?
* Can a “Christian” like Adventist founder William Miller be a Freemason?
* The Secret Police INSIDE the Nazi SS: what do they have in common with U.S. government today?
* Rheinhardt Heydrich posthumously joined the Dead Son Club.
* Was anyone held to account for the Lidice atrocity?
* How did arrogant, incompetent George Washington become a COLONEL at only 22?
* “Christian apologist” John Lennox wants you to walk away from Daniel thinking GREEKS (but not ROMANS).
* jesuit SeAL Shawn Ryan is a YouTube superstar: here’s why Rangers “never make it to ‘selection’.”
* The “Fat Electrician”.
* The truth about ICE RAIDS!!! (with UNITED STATES MARINES WALKING YOUR STREETS)
* The Big Beautiful Abomination: how gun-owners and the Right got FUCKED AGAIN by the Reptilican Party (the truth about the 1934 “NFA”).
* Fitzpatrick, brother of Fitzpatrick helped make sure the Big Beautiful Abomination didn’t help gun owners.
* The Roman Catholic feudalism of “democratic elections”.
* Cuomo son of Cuomo brother of Fredo.
* “Agnostic” Michael Madsen (when he was alive) had a daddy that was this “orientation”.
* What earns a politician a capital trial?
* Eric Phelps’ Jesuit eschatology.
* Rob Braxman on how Big Business and Big Tech join the government spying club helping themselves to your personal data.
* Leonarda Jonie vs. Kim Iverson
* Bill Hughes says the Prophetess says you can live free of sin.
* Paul Stobbs tells Sam Tripoli that the JOOOS created Islam!!!
* Sam Tripoli promoting bold lies about his brother Mason Winston Churchill.
* “Zeitgesit” vs. Chris White
* MIXED RACES
* Dr. Date-Rape Bill Cosby, member of the Dead Son Club does the “Playboy Jazz Festival”.
* Matt Roeske to The Zeck: “We’ve lost our way because we got rid of the witches.”

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

·         UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

