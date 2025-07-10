Dead Actors, T.REX Extinction, “Christian” Freemasons, Nazi Jesuits, Big YouTubers, “Democratic” Feudalism, Mixed Race

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-07-09 #203
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #203: 09 July 2025
Topic list:
* JULIAN DANA William McMahon and his homosexual Prime Minister daddy (revisited).
* The Hollywood agenda to ruin comicbook inspiration with a rabid far-Left agenda (by design).
* Was “T.REX Arms” set up to fail?
* Did these middle-aged entertainers take on Jewish “girlfriends” to advance their careers?
* Can a “Christian” like Adventist founder William Miller be a Freemason?
* The Secret Police INSIDE the Nazi SS: what do they have in common with U.S. government today?
* Rheinhardt Heydrich posthumously joined the Dead Son Club.
* Was anyone held to account for the Lidice atrocity?
* How did arrogant, incompetent George Washington become a COLONEL at only 22?
* “Christian apologist” John Lennox wants you to walk away from Daniel thinking GREEKS (but not ROMANS).
* jesuit SeAL Shawn Ryan is a YouTube superstar: here’s why Rangers “never make it to ‘selection’.”
* The “Fat Electrician”.
* The truth about ICE RAIDS!!! (with UNITED STATES MARINES WALKING YOUR STREETS)
* The Big Beautiful Abomination: how gun-owners and the Right got FUCKED AGAIN by the Reptilican Party (the truth about the 1934 “NFA”).
* Fitzpatrick, brother of Fitzpatrick helped make sure the Big Beautiful Abomination didn’t help gun owners.
* The Roman Catholic feudalism of “democratic elections”.
* Cuomo son of Cuomo brother of Fredo.
* “Agnostic” Michael Madsen (when he was alive) had a daddy that was this “orientation”.
* What earns a politician a capital trial?
* Eric Phelps’ Jesuit eschatology.
* Rob Braxman on how Big Business and Big Tech join the government spying club helping themselves to your personal data.
* Leonarda Jonie vs. Kim Iverson
* Bill Hughes says the Prophetess says you can live free of sin.
* Paul Stobbs tells Sam Tripoli that the JOOOS created Islam!!!
* Sam Tripoli promoting bold lies about his brother Mason Winston Churchill.
* “Zeitgesit” vs. Chris White
* MIXED RACES
* Dr. Date-Rape Bill Cosby, member of the Dead Son Club does the “Playboy Jazz Festival”.
* Matt Roeske to The Zeck: “We’ve lost our way because we got rid of the witches.”
