Dead Actors, T.REX Extinction, “Christian” Freemasons, Nazi Jesuits, Big YouTubers, “Democratic” Feudalism, Mixed Race

SR 2025-07-09 #203

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #203: 09 July 2025

Topic list:

* JULIAN DANA William McMahon and his homosexual Prime Minister daddy (revisited).

* The Hollywood agenda to ruin comicbook inspiration with a rabid far-Left agenda (by design).

* Was “T.REX Arms” set up to fail?

* Did these middle-aged entertainers take on Jewish “girlfriends” to advance their careers?

* Can a “Christian” like Adventist founder William Miller be a Freemason?

* The Secret Police INSIDE the Nazi SS: what do they have in common with U.S. government today?

* Rheinhardt Heydrich posthumously joined the Dead Son Club.

* Was anyone held to account for the Lidice atrocity?

* How did arrogant, incompetent George Washington become a COLONEL at only 22?

* “Christian apologist” John Lennox wants you to walk away from Daniel thinking GREEKS (but not ROMANS).

* jesuit SeAL Shawn Ryan is a YouTube superstar: here’s why Rangers “never make it to ‘selection’.”

* The “Fat Electrician”.

* The truth about ICE RAIDS!!! (with UNITED STATES MARINES WALKING YOUR STREETS)

* The Big Beautiful Abomination: how gun-owners and the Right got FUCKED AGAIN by the Reptilican Party (the truth about the 1934 “NFA”).

* Fitzpatrick, brother of Fitzpatrick helped make sure the Big Beautiful Abomination didn’t help gun owners.

* The Roman Catholic feudalism of “democratic elections”.

* Cuomo son of Cuomo brother of Fredo.

* “Agnostic” Michael Madsen (when he was alive) had a daddy that was this “orientation”.

* What earns a politician a capital trial?

* Eric Phelps’ Jesuit eschatology.

* Rob Braxman on how Big Business and Big Tech join the government spying club helping themselves to your personal data.

* Leonarda Jonie vs. Kim Iverson

* Bill Hughes says the Prophetess says you can live free of sin.

* Paul Stobbs tells Sam Tripoli that the JOOOS created Islam!!!

* Sam Tripoli promoting bold lies about his brother Mason Winston Churchill.

* “Zeitgesit” vs. Chris White

* MIXED RACES

* Dr. Date-Rape Bill Cosby, member of the Dead Son Club does the “Playboy Jazz Festival”.

* Matt Roeske to The Zeck: “We’ve lost our way because we got rid of the witches.”

