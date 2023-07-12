🔊💥 A Series of Explosions in Kiev about 1 Hour ago

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔊💥 A series of explosions in Kiev
🔊 Sounds like a cruise missile over Kirovograd region
💥 Explosions reported in Poltava region
🔊🛸 Doritos (Geran, Geraniums) UAV over Kiev region
🛸 “Geraniums” reported in occupied Zaporozhye.
💥 Explosions are reported in Kropyvnytskyi, Kirovohrad region.
➡️Reports about the work of air defense in the Kiev region as well.