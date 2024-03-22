My house was surrounded at 4AM, what Peter Navaro and others, Roger Stone, experienced years later.

Clay Clark: What did it feel like at that moment when you were hiding in a boat, hiding to save your life or to save your freedom? If you could just walk us through that story?

Dr Judy Mikovits: Well, it was actually almost 10 days before I was kidnapped and arrested by the fake cops. My house was surrounded at four in the morning, what Peter Navaro and others, Roger Stone, experienced years later. It was surrounded, there's a knock on the door, they come to the door and they ask for Judy and they try to say: Mikovits. My name is Nolde.

So my husband thought she's on her way to work. Thinking it's somebody from work, and he doesn't realize I'm there. He said you could wait for her, but she's long gone. So it's Wednesday, November 9, 2011. It's a full moon in Ventura County, at noon.

I scared my husband out of the shower. And he's like it (Shhhh). He's like (Shhhh), and he jumped. And I'm like, what's going on? He just did this (Shhhh). What's going on? (Shhhh) What's going on? He said, Oh, somebody wants you. And I'm like, oh oh, because I knew they were watching.

And so I said, Honey, you need to go find out who. We just planned to escape on our boat “baby Jonah”. I called Frank Ruscetti and said Frank, and he said, What are you doing? Throw that cell phone out of here. And we now know this was the corruption where they tried to kill me, Jeff Bradstreet, or Timothy Cunningham style by the CDC that we thwarted their plans 10 days before they, they descended on our house at one o'clock on a Friday afternoon, and then kidnapped me there and held me there in the suicide watch.

That's where they want you to commit suicide. It's all in our book Plague which we're doing in a book club at night at five o'clock now. We're letting people listen to that story.

Full ThriveTime Show episode with Clay Clark March 20th, 2024: https://www.bitchute.com/video/qDIYlmAWrar6/