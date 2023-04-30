The Big Bluff: Gods of War & Weather Flush Gods of Disinformation & Dissent

Help, they know about the vax fraud! Let Fox take one for the team. And release the Sudan War… and the Measles…and the Drag-Hags.





Subscribe to TCV for the new crypto pick dropping in May 2nd | https://cryptovigilante.io

Get your Monerotopia virtual ticket at a 20% discount with (Code: TCV) at | https://dollarvigilante.com/monerotopia/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Cloudbet Bitcoin Sports Betting | https://dollarvigilante.com/cloudbet

Simplefx Free Trading & Investing App | https://dollarvigilante.com/simplefx

Get Roundtable 2023 Replays for $187 and 15% off with crypto | https://dollarvigilante.com/roundtable

ByBit Affiliate Link to Get Additional $5,000 USDT | https://www.bybit.com/invite?ref=MX2AGP

Sell (or Buy) leveraged USDC/USDT here | https://www.bybit.com/trade/usdt/USDCUSDT

Get Anarchapulco 2023 Replays | https://anarchapulco.com/step/2023-virtual-checkout/?coupon=TDVFreedom

Bundle | https://dollarvigilante.com/bundle

Rafael LaVerde’s "Bitcoin Vs. Artificial Intelligence: The Battle No One is Talking About" Free Seminar | http://dollarvigilante.com/ai

Free Video Report from Ed Bugos: The Big(gest) Short | https://dollarvigilante.com/short/

Stem Cells in Mexico at Regenamex | https://www.regenamex.com

TDV Twitter | https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante

TCV Summit: Hardware Basics Edition | https://tcvsummit.com/ replays are now available. Get the TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics as an addon at a special price

Get our FREE newsletter https://DollarVigilante.com/

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

2022 TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics Replay | https://tcvworkshop.com/ (Get started with crypto)

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/





***** Follow us on these platforms *****





Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble





***** Connect with us on social media *****





The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos





***** Sources for this video *****







May 2nd TCV Crypto Pick: CryptoVigilante.io





Intro vid: Resistance - William Wallace Protest Songs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvRSfs4thts





BREAKING: DON LEMON FIRED FROM CNN: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/breaking-don-lemon-fired-from-cnn/





Funny Pedo Pete Clip; https://twitter.com/i/status/1649878421793816577





Joe Biden: "I know you all know there is no climate problem.": https://twitter.com/i/status/1649380878731149314





Russian Base in Sudan

https://twitter.com/i/status/1650269972571254785





Trudeau Then & Now: https://t.me/c/1264095585/31175





50 Million doses of 'vaccine' recalled as they triggered 'false positives' in HIV tests. Translation: Now we can kill them with our AIDS drugs: https://t.me/c/1264095585/31164





Mentally ill fat man in a dress calls for ALL LGBT to ARM themselves and KILL anyone that disagrees with his perverted lifestyle: https://t.me/c/1264095585/31172





VIDEO: 42-Year-Old ‘Transgender’ Dressed as A Schoolgirl Arrested in Peru After Taking Photos of Girls in School Restroom. 😡 Latinos don’t play with pervs messing with their children!: https://t.me/c/1264095585/31170

VIDEO: Washington State wants to take your kids away if you don't let them transition. Meanwhile kids are playing a "licking game" with staff in one of their public middle schools (Desert Hills). : https://t.me/c/1264095585/31174



