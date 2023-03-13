READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119

41 WAW. Let Your mercies come also to me, O LORD-- Your salvation according to Your word.

42 So shall I have an answer for him who reproaches me, For I trust in Your word.

43 And take not the word of truth utterly out of my mouth, For I have hoped in Your ordinances.

44 So shall I keep Your law continually, Forever and ever.

45 And I will walk at liberty, For I seek Your precepts.

46 I will speak of Your testimonies also before kings, And will not be ashamed.

47 And I will delight myself in Your commandments, Which I love.

48 My hands also I will lift up to Your commandments, Which I love, And I will meditate on Your statutes.

(Ps. 119:41-48 NKJ)