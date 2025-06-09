The Battle Of Los Angeles Is Rigged

In response to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s call for protests across the U.S., which some viewed as a potential act of war, violent unrest erupted in downtown Los Angeles, with protesters clashing with police on the 101 Freeway, vandalizing Waymo self-driving cars, and burning American flags while waving Mexican ones. President Trump federalized 2,000 California National Guard troops and activated 500 Marines to support ICE operations, protect federal property, and restore order.

Representative Maxine Waters’ demand for citizenship for rioters and Senator Eric Schmitt’s proposed 15% remittance tax to Mexico intensified political tensions, as Mexico’s economy, reliant on $64.7 billion in migrant remittances, faced potential devastation. Contrasting narratives emerged, with Kamala Harris and Governor Gavin Newsom calling the protests peaceful, while LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell admitted police were overwhelmed by violent acts, including Antifa’s use of projectiles.

The riots, allegedly fueled by foreign interests like China through groups like CHIRLA and PSL, funded by millions from government grants and figures like Neville Singham, spread to San Francisco and New York City, raising fears of a nationwide insurrection. A loud minority urged the Trump administration to target the root causes, including influential figures and organizations, warning that without decisive action, the unrest could escalate into widespread violence and billions in damages by the middle of the summer of 2025.