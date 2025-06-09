BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Battle Of Los Angeles Is Rigged
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1127 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • 3 months ago

The Battle Of Los Angeles Is Rigged

In response to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s call for protests across the U.S., which some viewed as a potential act of war, violent unrest erupted in downtown Los Angeles, with protesters clashing with police on the 101 Freeway, vandalizing Waymo self-driving cars, and burning American flags while waving Mexican ones. President Trump federalized 2,000 California National Guard troops and activated 500 Marines to support ICE operations, protect federal property, and restore order.

Representative Maxine Waters’ demand for citizenship for rioters and Senator Eric Schmitt’s proposed 15% remittance tax to Mexico intensified political tensions, as Mexico’s economy, reliant on $64.7 billion in migrant remittances, faced potential devastation. Contrasting narratives emerged, with Kamala Harris and Governor Gavin Newsom calling the protests peaceful, while LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell admitted police were overwhelmed by violent acts, including Antifa’s use of projectiles.

The riots, allegedly fueled by foreign interests like China through groups like CHIRLA and PSL, funded by millions from government grants and figures like Neville Singham, spread to San Francisco and New York City, raising fears of a nationwide insurrection. A loud minority urged the Trump administration to target the root causes, including influential figures and organizations, warning that without decisive action, the unrest could escalate into widespread violence and billions in damages by the middle of the summer of 2025.

Keywords
the battleof los angelesis rigged
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy