How Can God's Strength Manifest in Our Weakness?

In this heartfelt message, we are reminded of Ron Hamilton's song 'Rejoice in the Lord' and its theme that God has a purpose even in our trials. We dive into Hebrews 11 and the story of Gideon from Judges 6 and 7, showing how God used a small, faithful army to defeat a much larger enemy. The lesson encourages us to trust in God's plan and strength, rather than our own abilities. We are urged to be faithful, not fearful, and to rely on God in all things. The message concludes with a prayer for guidance, thanksgiving, and protection.
00:00 Introduction and Song Reflection
01:38 Morning Encouragement
02:18 Heroes of Faith in Hebrews 11
03:26 Gideon's Story and God's Plan
06:17 God's Glory in Victory
07:52 Dependence on God
11:27 Concluding Prayer and Blessings